Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today said that Bangladesh would always remain vocal about the human rights and dignity of migrants and refugees, and issues like high migration costs and migrant workers' exploitations.

He also stated that Bangladesh will remain open to working together with all destination countries to eliminate unethical practices in the recruitment processes and pave the way for skilled migration.

He further said Bangladesh has undertaken a series of forward-looking initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for skilled migration.

He was speaking a dialogue on "The Role and Contribution of Intergovernmental Dialogues in Promoting Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration: Examples from the Budapest and Colombo Processes" organized by foreign ministry at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Director General of International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) Dr. Michael Spindelegger delivered keynote speech at the event.

After the dialogue, the visiting ICMPD DG called on the foreign secretary and discussed about how to manage the migration issues effectively.

The ICMPD Director General is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha