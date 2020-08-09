Trading

Global IME Bank here has been sealed off after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus. Other employees at the bank have been kept in quarantine.

The bank employee of 34-year-old from Mahottari district was found positive for the COVID-19. Lahan Municipality’s health section chief Ram Sundar Yadav informed that the bank employees were kept in a quarantine facility set up at a local hotel.

The 34-year-old employee had the symptoms as commoncold and fever. He is now receiving treatment at isolation ward of State Hospital, Janakpur. As he had discharged duty also from a counter at Inland Revenue Office of Lahan, those in the Inland Revenue Office have also been quarantined.

Office Chief Kamal Bahadur Rajlawat issued the notice, informing public that the services were halted with acute need of PCR tests among its staffs. So, the Inland Revenue Office was closed till the release of the PCR report.

Moreover, health section chief Yadav informed that the armed police persons at a base camp were kept in quarantine after one of them was tested positive for coronavirus. Efforts were on to collect swabs from the police persons.

In the wake of growing cases of coronavirus, Lahan Municipality, Golbazar Municipality and Mirchaiya Municipality have imposed lockdown till August 14.

Source: National News Agency Nepal