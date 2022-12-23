General

Banke has been at high risk of earthquake, according to a study by the Durham University in the United Kingdom.

The western Nepal had not reported any big earthquake since 485 years, and the district in Lumbini Province is highly vulnerable, said Gehendra Bam, advisor to the Earthquake Disaster and Preparedness Project, quoting the study.

Over 200 houses in Nepalgunj, the main city of Banke, would be completely destroyed when a 7.8 magnitude quake occurs in Rukum district, projected the study.

Similarly, the figure would touch 3,000 when an 8.6 magnitude quake takes place in any area of the western belt.

More than 11,000 people in Nepalgunj Sub Metropolitan City, mostly senior citizens, children and disabled people, are at high risk of the disaster.

He stressed the need for the sub metropolis and other concerned authorities for making a plan and taking initiatives for the preparedness and response.

The sub metropolis has come up with a plan for the same. Making the draft of the preparedness and response plan has reached its final state, said the project officer Shiva Subedi.

President of the Nepal Red Cross Society, Nepalgunj, Gobardhan Singh underscored the need for the local government to devise a separate plan to reduce and respond to disaster risks.

Chief administrative officer at the sub metropolis, Shiva Prasad Rijal said the local government has prioritised disaster risk management and reduction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal