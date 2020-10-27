Health & Safety

Chief District Officer of Banke district, Ram Bahadur Kurumbang, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Corona Source Person at the District Health Office, Banke, Naresh Shrestha, said that Kurumbang tested positive for coronavirus in course of carrying out PCR test at Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj. He is now in the home isolation facility.

Twenty coronavirus infected people undergoing treatment at two Corona Special Hospitals of Banke—Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj, and Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur, are serious.

Source: National News Agency Nepal