The local levels in Banke district have set up more quarantines to accommodate the increasing number of Nepalis coming home from across the border in India.

The number of quarantines in Banke district has now reached 41, District Health Office Banke’s coronavirus prevention, control and treatment focal person, Naresh Shrestha, said. One thousand one hundred and twenty six people are presently in quarantine in the district. Among them 1,073 are male and 53 are female. Eleven quarantines have been constructed in Narainapur rural municipality. Sixty six people are in quarantined in Narainapur and eight of them have been found infected with the novel coronavirus. One of the infected persons has died.

Similarly, five quarantine facilities have been set up at Duduwa rural municipality. One hundred and sixty eight people are kept in quarantine at Duduwa. There are seven quarantine facilities each at Khajura and Baijanath rural municipalities. Twenty four people have been kept in quarantine at Khajura and 30 people have been quarantined at Baijanath.

One hundred and nineteen people are in quarantine at two such facilities in Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City, 23 people are kept in the two quarantine facilities in Kohalpur municipality, 23 people are quarantined at two quarantine facilities at Janaki rural municipality, 74 people have been kept at one quarantine facility set up by the Nepali Army and 39 people are quarantined at the four quarantine facilities at Rapti Sonari rural municipality, focal person Shrestha said.

Source: National News Agency