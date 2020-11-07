General

At least 63 coronavirus-infected patients have so far died of COVID-19 in Banke district alone. According to the Banke District Health Office, the deceased include 35 local residents of Banke and 28 outsiders.

Corona resource person of the office, Naresh Shrestha said the number of fatalities has seen an increasing trend as the COVID-19 patients of Lumbini State as well as Karnali and Sudurpaschim States are being referred to the Teaching Hospital Kohalpur and Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus-diagnosed person of Dang while undergoing treatment his morning. The 59-year-old man of Ghorahi sub-metropolis-15 breathed his last at 5.25 this morning, shared resource person Shrestha.

The man had tested positive for the coronavirus while being treated at the Rapti Academy of Health Sciences Dang on October 22. He was then admitted to the Bheri Hospital Nepalgunj on November 5. He died of the virus infection at COVID ICU of Bheri Hospital. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal