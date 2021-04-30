General

As many as 11 coronavirus-infected persons who were admitted to the hospitals of Banke died in a day on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Among the deceased are eight from Banke, two from Kailali and one from Bardiya, informed Tej Oli, corona resource person of the District Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre. He further informed that the deceased are a 60-year-old male of ward 4, 42-year-old male of ward 9, 55-year-old male of ward 5, 33-year-old male of ward 8 and 68-year-old male of ward 17 of Nepalgunj sub-metropolis; 43-year-old female of Kohalpur municipality-11 and 50-year-old male of its ward 13; and 67-year-old female of Khajura rural municipality-2.

Likewise, a 32-year-old man of Badhaital rural municipality-8, 43-year-old man of Lamkichuha municipality-1 and 51-year-old woman of Tikapur municipality succumbed to COVID-19, Oli further shared.

With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection has reached 110 in Banke while 111 people from other districts have so far lost their lives while undergoing COVID-19 treatment in Banke district.

Police administration has stepped up its effort to check unregulated movement to and from rural checkpoints in Banke. Chief District Officer Shivaram Gelal shared that a directive was issued to the security bodies to prevent the mobility of the people from rural checkpoints which was rising after enforcing tough measures to check the mobility through the main checkpoint of Nepal-India border in Jamunaha.

Banke’s 65-km area is connected with India’s border. The import of good except the most essential medicines has been banned from Nepalgunj-based Jamunaha main checkpoint. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal