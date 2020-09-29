General

Two people have lost their lives to coronavirus infection in Banke this morning. Corona resource person of District Health Office Banke, Naresh Shrestha informed that a 41-year-old man of Nepalgunj sub-metropolis-7, Ranitalau and a 53-year-old man of Kohalpur municipality-10 died this morning while undergoing treatment at Nepalgunj Medical College Teaching Hospital Kohalpur.

The 41-year-old man who was serving at the Nepalgunj Medical College Teaching Hospital was suffering from pneumonia. He was admitted to the teaching hospital on September 16. He had tested positive for the virus.

The 53-year-old man of Kohalpur-10 also breathed his last at 4.15 this morning. He was also afflicted from pneumonia and admitted to the hospital on September 20. He had tested positive for the virus on September 22, resource person Shrestha informed.

With this the death toll has reached 15 in Banke district. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal