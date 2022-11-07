General

Amounts collected from playing ‘Deusi-Bhailo’, traditional songs played during the Tihar festival, this year went to illuminating the Khajura Rural Municipality-3 in Banke district.

Over Rs 75,000 was collected from playing the folk traditional songs, and the amounts were utilised to purchase electric bulbs that were set up in electric poles in the settlements, said Suraj Singh Thakuri, chairperson of the local New Bagmati Sports Club that led the Deusi-Bhailo team.

With the lighting in the streets, the mobility of local people during night times has been easier. The amounts collected from playing the Deusi-Bhailo have been utilised for a social service benefiting local people, said a local resident Narayan Thapa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal