General

The Narainapur Rural Municipality in Banke is on high-alert following the news of a man found to be infected with COVID-19 running away from quarantine along the Nepal-India border. The youth from Bahaupurwa of Narainapur-3 had been staying in the Sirsiya quarantine of Shrawasti district in India for the past 15 days. He allegedly got away from quarantine on Monday morning and was believed to have entered the village.

The local government has intensified a search for him, according to Rural Municipality chair Istiyak Ahamad Saha.

He was confirmed with contracting the virus during the test conducted at a laboratory based in Lucknow India, according to Narainapur-3 ward chair Raj Kumar Morya. There are other two Nepali youths infected with the virus in the Sirsiya quarantine.

Three Nepali youths of 19, 24 and 25 years were found to have arrived homes covertly from the quarantine a week ago and they were send back to quarantine. However, people continue to sneak into Nepal even after the closure of the Jamunaha border point, the major border point along the Nepal-India in the district.

Source: National News Agency