An organization working for the welfare of farmers involved in goat farming has demanded Farmer Credit Card and to ensure an access of farmers to the banking services on the basis of minimum standards.

Federation of Commercial Goat Farming Association Nepal in a press meet on Sunday asked for an adequate power supply for the enterprises involving farming and animal husbandry, record-keeping of farmers and agriculture labourers, training and incentives among others.

Furthermore, the Federation called for insurance, social security scheme as well as provident fund for the farmers.

Pressing for the need to address the demands put forth by the Federation in the upcoming fiscal year and annual policy and programme, Federation's central president Prem Sagar Poudel argued that the agriculture sector could not prosper expectedly due to problem in understanding the issues in the agriculture sector.

The goat farmers not getting due price of their produces was another pressing issue, the Federation said, adding that the goat farmers had only got 30 per cent of the cost price.

Source: National News Agency Nepal