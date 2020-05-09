Trading

Bank and financial institutions’ branches throughout the country are opening from tomorrow, Sunday, as per the decision of the Council of Ministers.

The banks and financial institutions had been providing only limited service by opening their few branches after the announcement of the lockdown on March 24.

The government had, on May 6, decided that banks and financial institutions, insurance companies, stock market and public corporations would operate their services with one third of their employees working on rotational basis.

Based on this decision, the branches of all the banks and financial institutions would be opened from Sunday by observing the health safety protocols.

Nepal, Bankers’ Association has urged all the banks to open their branches in keeping with this decision.

Source: National News Agency