General

The banks have decided not to open their branch offices during the dashain festival leaves. Though the banks had opened their branch offices and service centred during the dashain leaves last year, they decided not to open their branch offices this year showing the COVID-19 pandemic effects.

The Nepal Bankers Association decided not to open any branch offices during the dsahain leaves as infection could be witnessed due to flow of service seekers while opening limited branch offices.

The association executive officer Anil Sharma shared that the all branch offices of all commercial banks would be closed from October 23 to 27.

He added that the banks are promoting digital services therefore costumers are also asked to follow it during this pandemic hour.

Source: National News Agency Nepal