The death toll in Bara bus accident reached 15. Among them, nine are male and six female. The accident had occurred at Jitpur Simara Sub-Metropolis-22 along the East-West Highway in Bara district.

Police Inspector at District Police Office, Makwanpur, Balram Shrestha, informed that 36 passengers were injured in the accident that occurred when the bus (Bagmati Province 06-001 Kha 0110) somersaulted on the road due to high speed. It was heading to Narayangadh, Chitwan from Birgunj.

Three injured seriously in accident breathed their last while receiving treatment at Hetauda Hospital. Other injured ones have been receiving treatment at Hetauda Hospital, Churehill Hospital, and Makwanpur Cooperatives Hospital. Similarly, some have been referred to Chitwan for further treatment.

The dead ones are yet to be identified, the police added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal