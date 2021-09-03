General

Economic bureau chief of the Nayapatrika daily, Janardan Baral, has been elected the Chairperson of Society of Economic Journalists in Nepal (SEJON) on Friday. Out of total 243 votes, he got 114 votes.

Election committee coordinator Suresh Acharya informed that the new working committee under Baral got Sujan Oli as Vice Chairperson, Bhagawat Bhattarai as General Secretary, Himal Poudel as Secretary and Laxmi Sapkota as Treasurer.

Similarly, the members in the new committee are reporter with the National News Agency (RSS), Chet Bahadur Adhikari (CB), Achyut Puri, Amar Baduwal, Ishara Koirala and Shovit Thapaliya.

Earlier, the closed session of the SEJON had passed the reports of the General Secretary and Treasurers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal