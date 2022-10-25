Health & Safety

The Mahottari-based Bardibas Hospital on Monday received medical assistance worth Rs 350 thousands from the Society Development Centre, Mahottari. The assistance was supported by the World Vision International Nepal.

The assistance materials include a baby warmer, five examination beds, two instrument trolleys, five dressing sets, five stretchers and five wheelchairs, according to the hospital sources.

Hospital medical superintendent Dr Krishna Maharjan, with availability of additional equipment, it has been easier to operate the maternity ward. The Centre extended its helping hands to the hospital under the COVID-19 response programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal