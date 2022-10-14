General

Vehicular movement at Bardiya section of Postal highway has been obstructed after a bridge at Sattighat of Rajapur in Kailali district sustained damaged due flood.

The incessant rain for few days led to rise in the water level in Karnali River which caused damage to the bridge as well as obstruction on the highway for the past three days.

Vehicles are completely banned to ply this section of the highway, compelling the passengers to travel via Chisapani due to this.

Similarly, locals of Gulariya and Barbardiya municipality have not traveled outside of their locality after the Jabdighat bridge over Babai River was swept away by the flood.

The suspension bridge over Gyang River was also swept away by the flood further adding woe of the locals, shared Vikram Chaudhary, one of the locals.

Meanwhile, over 8,000 households affected by flood and inundation in Bardiya and Kailali district were provided with compensation amounting to over Rs 120 million, according to Chief District Officer (CDO) in Bardia district, Bandu Bastola.

Each affected household has received Rs 15,000, shared CDO Bastola, adding that the World Food Programme had also joined the relief package drive for the flood and inundation affected people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal