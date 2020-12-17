Key Issues, politics

The central transmission line has connected Barpak of Gorkha district, the epicenter of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake, elating local people. The transmission line has been extended along 10 kilometers from Baluwa in Ajirkot Rural Municipality, said Madhav Neupane, Gorkha distribution center of Nepal Electricity Authority.

The project cost Rs 30 million. "Electricity has reached the village on Monday. Work to install electric meters is ongoing," he said.

In getting electric meters installed, house owners are required to fill out a form. Electric meters would be distributed free of cost to poor families, he said.

In the first phase, a plan is afoot to electrify 500 houses, he said. Started in 2075 BS, the power supply had faced a delay due to ongoing COVID-19 risk. The project contract was signed with Langali Suppliers and Construction Service, Dhading.

With the power supply, local people have been benefited in various ways. "In the past, we faced a problem of low voltage, thus creating difficulties to run electric equipment. Now such problems have been erased after with the transmission line connecting the village," said a local Kopila Ghale.

Source: National News Agency Nepal