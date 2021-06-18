General

In its bid to ensure regular supply of oxygen to the needy ones in time of treatment, an oxygen plant has been established at Barpak village in Gorkha district.

Chairman of Sulikot rural municipality-2 Lal Bahadur Gurung said that the oxygen mini plant was installed with support from National Innovation Centre to treat the COVID-19 patients from Barpak area.

Gurung shared that the mini plant with the capacity of 70 litres was constructed with the support from Centre.

The oxygen plant is installed at the building of local women’s group located near Barpak Health Post.

With the supply of oxygen from the plant, 12 persons can be treated at a time.

Likewise, a 12-bed isolation facility is also built in the women’s group and the oxygen supply is ensured from the same plant, ward chairman Gurung said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal