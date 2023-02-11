General

Samikshya Baskota has been picked as the chairperson of Bibeksheel-Sajha Party.

Among other elected are Milan Pandey, Prakash Chandra Pariyar and Bimala Adhikari (vice-chair), Ranju Darshana (general-secretary), Pabitra Thapa, Bimal Tamang and Samundra KC (secretary) and Damodar Nepal (treasurer).

The two-day first general convention of the party held in Katmandu picked a new leadership.

There is a provision of 51-member central working committee in the party. Twenty-one members are picked from seven province based on inclusive principle. Eight among remaining 21 members are vacant for now. Due to higher number of aspirants, the decision for eight members is to be taken through election process.

Coordinator of Election Committee Keshab Dahal informed that election process would begin today itself to finalize eight members in the working committee. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal