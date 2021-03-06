General

Nepal Army's warrant officer second class Krishna Bahadur Basnet has won the title of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Sixth Open Marathon, 2077 BS. He completed the 42.195-km full marathon in 2 hours 21 minutes and 59 seconds.

Similarly, Indian Army's Tirtha Kumar Pun clocked two hours 22 minutes and 27 seconds to become the second in the competition while NA's Warrant Officer First Class Homlal Shrestha bagged the third prize finishing the race at 22 hours 23 minutes and 32 seconds. They received a cash of prize of Rs 300 thousand, 200 thousand and 100 thousand respectively.

Nepal Army Chief Purna Chandra Thapa presented certificates, trophies and cash prizes to the winners. Basnet has won an additional gift hamper- a motorcycle of Yamaha brand for his outstanding performance. This gift hamper was sponsored by the Mega Bank.

The other players securing their positions in the first top ten are Khagendra Bhat (fourth), Nawaraj Saud (fifth), Gyan Prasad Bhattarai (sixth), Deveraj Mahatara (seventh), Sagar Budhathoki (eighth), Ramesh Magarati (ninth) and Prem Basent (tenth).

In men's half marathon category, Rajendra Rai of NA finished first. He completed 21 kilometers race in one hour, six minutes and 30 seconds. Likewise, Rajan Rokaya of the Army came second by completing the race in one hour, seven minutes and 11 seconds and Narendra Rawal of the Army stood third by completing the race in one hour, eight minutes and 48 seconds. The winner received Rs 75,000, first runner-up Rs 50,000 and second runner-up Rs 35,000. The prize was sponsored by NIC Asia Bank.

Similarly, in women's half marathon group, Pushpa Bhandari of Armed Police Force won by completing the race in one hour, 17 minutes and 33 seconds. Bishworupa Buda of the Army finished first runner-up by completing the race one hour, 20 minutes and nine seconds and Bindra Dhanke Shrestha of the APF came second runner-up who finished the race in one hour, 24 minutes and 46 seconds. The winner got Rs 75,000, first runner-up Rs 50,000 and second runner-up Rs 35,000. The prize was sponsored by Global IME. Bhandari also got a scooter.

On the occasion, Army Chief Thapa and member secretary of the National Sports Council Ramesh Kumar Silwal jointly handed the trophies, certificates and prizes to the winners.

Source: National News Agency Nepal