Health & Safety

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has reached an agreement with B&B Hospital to provide 15 percent discount on the treatment and medicines for working journalists, and their families across the country.

The hospital chief administrator Prakash Bhattarai, and chief of the FNJ Lalitpur chapter Sagar Neupane signed an agreement to this effect amid a function here Friday.

The hospital carried out 500 surgeries for free of cost during the 2015 earthquake, said the hospital’s founder Jagadhish Lal Baidya, adding that their initiatives aimed to do something better in the country. “The agreement will be applicable for 24 months. There will be up to 15 percent discount on treatment worth up to Rs 1.5 million to journalists and up to six members of their families. We will provide service as per the agreement,” he said.

Total 13,000 journalists across the country are associated with the FNJ, said Neupane.

Source: National News Agency Nepal