BCB to follow ICC guidelines to make changes: sports adviser



Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan, adviser of Youth and Sports Ministry of the Interim Government, said that the change will come in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as per the guidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, most of the BCB directors including its president Nazmul Hasan Papon, who was an MP of the then ruling party, are in hiding and their absence made the board’s routine work difficult.

As the president is yet to show up, the sports adviser advised to look for legal aspects regarding the appointment of a president, as the BCB has many International events coming up.

“BCB is a federation under ICC. We cannot take a decision on this matter. We have suggested that those who are the directors of BCB will look into how the matter can be resolved within the legal framework,” he said here today.

“They will report back to us later on whether someone can be appointed for the interim period. BCB is an autonomous body, we can’t give the decisi

on. We can take suggestions from BCB and we can give them suggestions.”

BCB Director Mahbub Anam, Khaled Mahmud Sujon, Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, Akram Khan, Jalal Yunus, Ahmed Sazzadul Alam Bobby, Kazi Enam and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury held a meeting with the sports adviser at the Secretariat.

The board directors however are yet to know the whereabouts of the BCB president after the fall of the government.

“Of course, for a federation to function, all its organs must function.

The person who holds important duties like the president is absent. But we will keep the process going on,” Asif said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha