BD Clean conducts canal cleaning campaign in Manikganj municipality

The ‘BD Clean’, a volunteer-based youth organization, has conducted a day long cleanliness campaign to clean garbage and water hyacinth from the canal in the middle of Manikganj town today.

Under the supervision of Manikganj municipality, nearly 350 volunteers of BD Clean took part in the cleanliness drive to prevent dengue outbreak in the municipality area of the district town.

Prior to opening the programme, Deputy Commissioner of Manikganj Dr. Manwar Hossein Malla administered the oath to the BD Clean members at Government Debendra College Play Ground here.

Deputy Director Local Government (DDLG) also the Administrator of Manikganj Municipality Sanjida Jesmin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Manikganj Sadar Liton Dhali, Executive Engineer, Manikganj Municipality and Coordinator of BD Clean Shakil, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Manikganj Municipality Administrator Sanjida Jesmin told BSS that about 350 volunteers from different parts of Dhaka and Gazipur actively took part in the drive with an aim
to keep the city neat and clean to prevent dengue outbreak.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

