Host Dangihat Youth Club has entered into the semi-final in a match under the Fifth Buddha Air Gold Cup Football Championship underway in Laxmimarga, Morang.

Defeating Jhapa’s Rolling F C Dhulabari with 3-1 in tie-breaker on Thursday, the host club got in to the semifinal. The decision was taken through the tie-breaker when the match ended draw in the stated time.

Deputy Mayor of the municipality Neetu Thapa Koirala inaugurated the third-day tournament on Thursday. The winning team would receive cash prize of Rs 801,000 and second winner Rs 401,000, shared football game spokesperson Narendra Basnet.

The Friday match would take place between Sahales Youth Club Siraha and a team from Camron, informed game coordinator Bhai Kumar Gurung. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal