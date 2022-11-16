General

Tim Tense, a Belgian Youtuber, has provided financial assistance to Rahashal Orphanage in Ilam district.

The Belgian Youtuber is currently touring in Nepal provided Rs 135,000 (Euro 1000) to the orphanage from his earning of October. The financial assistance provided by the Good Samaritan from Belgium would be utilized for building a library in the orphanage situated at Ilam Municipality-9.

According to Tim, he provided the financial assistance on the occasion of his YouTube Channel crossing 10,000 subscribers mark. Tim visited Ilam and the orphanage and took 16 children in the orphanage for an outing to touristic places in Ilam such as Kanyam and Antu.

He pledged to promote touristic places in Ilam through his YouTube’s posts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal