General

The main contractor of the Beni-Darbang road construction has resumed its works after five months. As shared, the assistant contractor had left the construction of the strategically important road section in the lurch.

Now the main contractor has taken the responsibility to complete the up-gradation of road connecting Managala, Malika and Dhaulagiri rural municipalities with district headquarters Beni. Datyaram Thapa, Assistant contractor and a representative of the road project of which contract was awarded to Samanantar-Lama JV, had abandoned the construction site some six months ago.

Mahendra Shah, engineer of the Samanantar Construction Company, shared that they have resumed works in a way to complete the road construction. “As many as 40 labourers, six excavators, four tippers, one tractor and one loader have been mobilized in the construction works since last August 17”, he shared.

The construction works have been expedited to meet a target of blacktopping the 12.5-km long road within mid-May 2022. The contractor is planning to increase human resource and equipment to meet the target.

The contract amounting to Rs 450 million was signed on 20 September 2017 with a deadline of 18 January 2020. So far the construction has witnessed 60 percent physical progress, shared the Infrastructure Development Office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal