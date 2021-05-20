General

Myagdi’s Beni hospital has brought into operation a 20-bed isolation ward with high deficiency unit (HDU) and oxygen for the treatment of coronavirus infected people.

With the financial assistance of Rs 500,000 each from Beni municipality and Gandaki province government, the hospital has managed isolation ward in five rooms of its under-construction building. Three rooms have been prepared for keeping and treating the patients while two have been readied for doctors.

Hospital management committee chairperson Bel Bahadur Katuwal said the isolation ward has been operationalized after arranging wash rooms, water and electricity flow.

“Cylinder is available in each bed of the isolation ward with two HDU while oxygen supply has been arranged directly through pipe from the processing centre”, he said, adding, “The surgical maternity service would also start focusing on the coronavirus-infected women within a couple of days”.

Chairperson Katuwal said preparation is underway to enhance the capacity of the isolation ward with the budget of Rs 3 million provided by the province government. With the isolation centre coming into operation, it would be easier for the hospital to continue its other regular services, he said. As many as 19 coronavirus infected patients are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward on Wednesday.

The Annapurna, Raghuganga, Mangala, Mailka and Dhawalagiri rural municipality have started providing treatment to the COVID patients by operating 100-bed isolation centre in their area. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal