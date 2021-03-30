General

Beni-Jomsom road that connects Mustang district to the national road network is likely to remain closed for two more days.

A meeting of the stakeholders held on Monday in the District Administration Office, Mustang, took a decision to close the road section till April 1 to carry out the road expansion and upgradation jobs by the use of explosive substances. The road section is closed since March 27.

The road section particularly in Kakrebhir and Kaikhukhola area along the border point of Myagdi and Mustang districts is closed for vehicular movement to advance the maintenance works. Vehicular movement is unhindered in other sections and the transport entrepreneurs have fixed the problems for the travel.

Administrative official of Beni-Jomsom-Korola Road Project Narayan Poudel said that the meeting presided over by Chief District Officer Hira Devi Poudel decided to close the road section until April 1 to complete the ongoing road expansion drive.

Prior to this, CDO Poudel, security officials and stakeholders had made the onsite visits to access the progress of the project.

Source: National News Agency Nepal