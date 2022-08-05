General

The Beni-Jomsom road section along the Kaligandaki Corridor which had remained close for three days has come to operation from Thursday evening.

With the resumption of vehicular movement, the vehicles have moved to their destinations, Supervisor of Beni-Jomsom Road section Indra Singh Sherchan said.

The road section was obstructed from Monday after a landslide at Kavrebhir caused due to torrential rain. Likewise, the road near Ghopteodhar of the same site along the borderland of Myagdi and Mustang districts had collapsed, adding further owes to the vehicular movement. It is said maintenance of 50 metres road was completed on Wednesday and Thursday with the mobilisation of construction equipment and human resources, Sherchan added.

During the monsoon season, the Myagdi section of the highway is at high risk of frequent disruptions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal