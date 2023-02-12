General

The Beni-Jomsom road leading to Mustang from the Myagdi will be closed for six and a half hours every day from Monday. The schedule of traffic movement and closure of the Beni-Galeshwar section of the Beni-Jomsom road has been prepared in order to speed up the upgrading work on the section of the road.

The road section will be closed for traffic from February 15 to 29 from 6 to 8 in the morning, 11:30 to 1:30 in the afternoon and 8:30 to 11:00 in the night, said assistant Chief District Officer of Myagdi Arjun Sharma.

Arrangements will be made for movement of emergency services vehicles including ambulances through the Dallepipal-Rahuwada-Galeshwar road.

Source: National News Agency Nepal