General

AmamayaGarbuja of Raghuganga rural municipality-1, Begkhola sustained injuries after a mound of landslide hit her while heading to Dana of Myagdi from Ghasa of Mustang on Sunday.

Her left hand got fractured when the landslide slipped her around 10 metres down to the bank of the Kaligandaki River. The army personnel, police and locals rescued her from the debris. She was then taken to the Beni Hospital for further treatment.

In yet another incident, the landslide occurred at Annapurna rural municipality-2, Nagdhunga on 21 July took the life of Jhalak Pun, 32, of ward 3 of the same rural municipality. He died on the spot after being buried in the landslide while heading to home in Kavre from Beni.

Likewise, Gyan Bahadur Pun of Mangala rural municipality-5 got the tragic death after he fell into the Kaligandaki River from a cliff at Annapurna rural municipality-3 on 14 July. His dead body was found on the following day in the river,

In the past one month, two people have lost their lives and one other sustained injuries in the incident of landslide along the Beni-Jomsom road section. The travel along the road stretch has become precarious due to the recurring incidents of landslides. The roads are quite congested and concrete so the accidents are frequent, said locals.

Travellers have to make a risky cross of landslides in several places along the Beni-Jomsorad which has been obstructed since 10 July.

Jeet Bahadur Purja, a local of Dana, said complications in changing vehicles on the road section and precarious passage of landslide debris have made the travel vey unsafe and unreliable. The 76-km Beni-Jomsom road section has been disrupted due to landslides which has made life tougher here, he said. —

Source: National News Agency