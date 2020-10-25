General

The family and relatives have launched a protest demanding action against a private polyclinic charged with negligence in the treatment of Binita Thapa, who died while receiving treatment.

Thapa, 23, of Triyuga Municipality-2 in Udayapur district died on Saturday at the district hospital.

Initially, Thapa was admitted to Ghaighat-based Times Polyclinic after she fell ill. Dr Ram Jiban Yadav, manager of the clinic, has been accused of prescribing 'wrong' medicines for Thapa, thus leading to her death. The deceased's family and relatives have demanded actions against Yadav and closure of the clinic 'being operated illegally'.

Thapa was taken to the district hospital after her health worsened after treatment at the polyclinic, said Thapa's relative Bikram Thapa. The deceased's family said they would not pick the body of Thapa until Yadav faces action. Now, the dead body has been kept at the hospital.

According to chief of the district health office Mohan Subedi, the police have arrested Dr Yadav and investigations are underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal