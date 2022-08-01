General

The Besisahar-Chame road, the gateway to Mandang district has been blocked for traffic after the landslide washed away the road. The road was washed away by a landslide triggered by continuous rain since Sunday night.

The Besisahar-Chame road was blocked after the flood caused damage to toad in Ghoptevir of Manang and in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-4 Rambazar of Lamjung, according to Sub-engineer Suman Adhikari of the Dumre-Besinshahr-Chame road project office. The road remains blocked since this morning.

Chief District Officer Ravindra Prasad Acharya said that the flood that occurred in Kholsi near the headquarters Chame washed away the Koto section of the Besisahar-Chame road. Work is being done to open the road.

Meanwhile, CDO Acharya has urged the residents of the district to remain alert and cautious as it is raining continuously.

Source: National News Agency Nepal