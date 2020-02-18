General

The National News Agency (RSS) has decided to award its best 10 correspondents from all seven states in a bid to encourage its employees.

State no 1's Bhojpur correspondent Yuwaraj Bista, Sanjeet Kumar Mandal, correspondent of Mahottari in State No 2, Ripesh Dahal of Bagmati State, Jamuna Barsha Shah of Gandaki State, Mohan Poudel of Parashi in State no 5, Hemanta KC of Jajarkot in Karnali State and Bimal Bahadur Bista of Doti in Sudarpaschim State have been declared the best correspondents.

The awards carrying a purse of Rs 15,000 each and a certificate will be distributed to the winners on the occasion of RSS's 59th anniversary to be observed in all seven provinces including RSS's central office in Kathmandu on February 19.

Similarly, Kashiram Sharma of Banke has been selected for the best feature article award for his article 'Sarangiko Dhunma Bikas Ra Chetana' while Roshan Sapkota, working in the RSS's central office, has been chosen for the best photography award.

Likewise, sub-reporter Narayan Dhungana, working in the RSS's central office, has been selected for the best audio material. They will receive Rs 15,000 each and a certificate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal