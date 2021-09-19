General

On the occasion of Nepal's Constitution and National Day, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has expressed his best wishes. Sending a congratulatory message to President Bidya Devi Bhandari today, President Putin said that relations between Russia and Nepal were friendly and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation in various fields would be further enhanced.

President Putin also expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship would move forward in the interests of the people of both countries and that it would ensure regional security and stability. He wished President Bhandari good health and success as well as peace and welfare of the Nepali people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal