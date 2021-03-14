General

Chief of Province no. 1 Somnath Adhikari 'Pyasi' has extended best wishes for the happiness, peace and prosperity of all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad on the occasion of the great festival of Gyabo Lhosar of the people of the Sherpa community.

In a message today, Chief of the Province Adhikari has said that this festival is important in promoting mutual good will and social tolerance as it features family gathering, cultural entertainment and collective celebrations. "The Sherpa community stand as the symbol of unity and national pride of a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious country," he has said.

Adhikari has also reminded the Sherpa community observing this festival to maintain social distancing and other health protocol, as the world is yet to be freed from the Corona Virus pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal