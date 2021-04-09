General

Banking and Finance Institute of Nepal Limited has announced to issue initial public offering (IPO) to general public. It will distribute 55,000 units of share to the public at Rs 100 per unit share, according to a statement issued by the BFIN. However, the issuance date has not been fixed yet. NIC Asia Capital Limited has been appointed as the issue manager for the IPO.

Managing director of BFIN Dr Binod Aatreya on behalf of the BFIN and Chief Executive Officer of NIC Asia Capital Limited signed an agreement in this regard.

Source: National News Agency Nepal