Trading

The umbrella organizations of the bank and financial institutions (BFI) has demanded security guarantee to the employees working in the BFIs as well as action against those attacking them.

After the employees of the BFIs were being attacked one after another, Nepal Bankers Association, Development Bankers Association Nepal, Nepal Financial Institution Association issued a joint statement here today and demanded with the authority a stringent action against the culprits.

The statement reads, "We strongly condemn the recent incidents of threatening, indecent behaviors and brutal attacks on the employees of the banks and financial institutions lately."

Furthermore, it says, "We strongly object the physical attacks, indecent behaviors and brutal assault on the employees in Jajarkot, Mawakanpur, Myagdi, Sunsari, Udayapur, Kapilvastu, Rupandehi, Kaski and other districts. We demand stringent action against the culprits."

These institutions have jointly called for bringing to book those instigating such types of incidences making anarchic and fiery statements. The press release states that the banking services cannot be operated until such incidents are stopped and the security of employees is guaranteed.

It is said that the employees have become terrorized and worried after the attack on the banking sector which falls under essential and sensitive sector.

According to the organisations, the morale of the entire banking sector would decrease if such incidents go up which will also jeopardize the economy.

"Such activities will not be in the interest of anyone, they will instead create an unfavourable environment, will disturb the social harmony and will also have a negative impact on economic activities, ultimately leading to the possibility of the economy itself crashing down. So, we urge all sides concerned to be conscious of this fact. We call upon the State bodies concerned to timely check these sorts of anarchic activities of taking the law into one's hand on the support of such irresponsible acts," reads the joint press release.

Source: National News Agency Nepal