Considering the coronavirus infection, the commercial banks have announced to close their branch offices during the three-day-long Tihar vacation.

The Nepal Bankers’ Association, the umbrella organization of banks, today said that all the counters of the banks and financial institutions (BFIs) would remain closed during the time of Tihar vacation.

The Association said the decision was taken as the risk of coronavirus infection was more while providing banking services by opening limited branches.

Association’s CEO Anil Sharma said the BFIs will close three days from 12 November.

“So far, more than 6,000 bankers of the commercial banks have tested positive for the virus. We decided to close the banks considering the threat of coronavirus infection and limited transaction,” he said.

Likewise, the Association has urged the customers to prioritize the use of ATM, digital transactions, mobile banking and internet banking.

Source: National News Agency Nepal