BFUJ, DUJ concerned over Police Service Association’s statement on journalism



Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) today expressed deep concern over a recent statement of Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) over journalism.

In a statement, BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad and DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akter Hossain said some reports have recently been published in mass media about huge and abnormal amassing of assets by some present and former powerful government officials.

They said that they believe the journalists are publishing news on provable issues after scrutinizing documents of the information they get and the journalists are doing so with no other special intention. ‘We think that the reaction of some leaders and organizations after publishing such news is a threat to free journalism,’ said the statement.

The journalist leaders said the information coming from government statements, website and press conference all are important. The journalists make reports

from that information. But they also have to do a big a job of unveiling the information before the countrymen which is kept hidden by powerful persons, they added.

They said that some fact-based news reports against some powerful persons have already been published. ‘We see no reason for anyone to be excited for this,’ said the journalist leaders.

They said the journalists have a responsibility to prove the issues of their reports while the persons involved have the responsibility to prove that those are not correct. The government and the concerned department have the responsibility to investigate the published news and ensure punishment to the offenders, they also said.

‘Besides, anyone can go to the Press Council. BFUJ and DUJ think that if any official indulge in corruption, it is his or her personal matter, not the issue of a force,’ said the leaders.

The BFUJ and DUJ want to clear one thing that the journalists will continue their professional work despite threats, they said.

The journalist leader

s hoped that the concerned quarter will refrain from issuing any statement that destroys the environment of journalism.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha