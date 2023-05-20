Fashion

BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) have expressed concern over the current situation in media outlets, including firing of journalists from job and non-payment of their salaries.

In a joint meeting today, BFUJ and DUJ leaders said journalists working in print, electronic and online media have been suffering from various deprivations for a long time and they are not getting their salaries and other facilities.

Existing laws and regulations are also not being followed in many media outlets, they added.

BFJU and DUJ leaders decided to take effective and strong measures to solve the ongoing problems of journalists. As part of the move, the union leaders will jointly visit various media houses and discuss the matters with the owners-authorities concerned of the media outlets.

Besides, the meeting discussed various demands of the journalists, including the implementation of the 9th Wage Board and formation of the 10th Wage Board.

BFUJ president Omar Faruque presided over the meeting while DUJ general secretary Akhter Hossain conducted it.

Acting secretary general of BFUJ Sheikh Mamunur Rashid, treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, office secretary Sebika Rani, executive members Sheikh Nazmul Haque Saikat, Angur Nahar Monty, senior vice president of DUJ M. A. Quddus, vice president Manik Lal Ghosh, treasurer Ashraful Islam, welfare affairs secretary Zubair Rahman Chowdhury, sports and cultural affairs secretary Sakila Parveen, executive members Dulal Khan, Ibrahim Khalil Khokon, Mohiuddin Palash and Rehana Parveen, among others, spoke at the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha