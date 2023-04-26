General

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested three drug peddlers with 21.09 kg crystal meth ice from Palongkhali area in Cox's Bazar district early today.

The arrested were identified Rujurus Mia, 51, Md Ismail, 23, and Shyadul Basar, 40. All of them are the residents of Cox's Bazar district, said a press release.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-34 conducted a drive in the aforesaid area and arrested them with the drugs.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha