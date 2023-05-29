General

Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in a Sector Commander level border coordination meeting today agreed to resolve any border-related issue through dialogue to maintain the existing peace on the common borders.

BGB sources said the meeting was held from 11 am to 4 pm inside Bangladesh territory in the conference room of Sonahat Land Port near International Border Pillar no-1008 adjacent to Sonahat Border Outpost (BOP) in Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram district.

Talking to reporters, Commanding Officer of BGB 22 Kurigram Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Md. Abdul Mottakim confirmed this information.

Rangpur Sector Commander of BGB Colonel Md Yasir Jahan Hossain led the BGB delegation while Deputy Inspector General of Dhubri BSF Sector in the Indian State of Assam DIG Shri Ashutosh Sharma led the BSF delegation in the meeting.

Commanding Officers, Deputy Commanding Officers and Staff Officers of BGB 22 Kurigram Battalion, BGB 15 Lalmonirhat Battalion, BGB 51 Rangpur Battalion and Commandants, Staff Officers and other officers of BSF of the respective areas were present.

According to BGB sources, the BGB and BSF sides discussed border surveillance, increasing joint patrols and mutual cooperation to stop cross-border crimes including smuggling, cattle, drug and human trafficking in the border areas.

In addition, both sides agreed to maintain the existing friendly relationship between BGB-BSF through mutual communication and cooperation to resolve any untoward incident to maintain the existing peace and order across the common international border between the two friendly countries.

"The meeting was held successfully in a very friendly, cooperative and cordial atmosphere between the two neighbouring border guards," Lieutenant Colonel Md. Abdul Mottakim said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha