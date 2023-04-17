Trading

The fire, which broke out at Border Guard

Bangladesh (BGB) market in the city's Uttara this morning, has been brought

under control after one-hour of frantic efforts by the firefighters.

"The fire was taken place around 10.25 am at the market, adjacent of House

Building bus stoppage at Uttara sector 7, which was brought under control

around 11.25," said a Rozina Akhter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil

Defence control room.

Being informed, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and started

immediately to extinguish the fire. Members of the law enforcing agencies

including a good number of police from the city's Uttara-Paschim thana also

rushed to the spot to assist the firefighters.

The fire was broken out all of a sudden but the reason behind the fire could

not be known immediately, the duty officer said.

No casualty was reported in the incident and the extent of loss was not known

immediately, she added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha