The fire, which broke out at Border Guard
Bangladesh (BGB) market in the city's Uttara this morning, has been brought
under control after one-hour of frantic efforts by the firefighters.
"The fire was taken place around 10.25 am at the market, adjacent of House
Building bus stoppage at Uttara sector 7, which was brought under control
around 11.25," said a Rozina Akhter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil
Defence control room.
Being informed, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and started
immediately to extinguish the fire. Members of the law enforcing agencies
including a good number of police from the city's Uttara-Paschim thana also
rushed to the spot to assist the firefighters.
The fire was broken out all of a sudden but the reason behind the fire could
not be known immediately, the duty officer said.
No casualty was reported in the incident and the extent of loss was not known
immediately, she added.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha