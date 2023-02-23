General

Tribhuvan Army Club has booked a place in the semi-finals of the first Mustang Bhadrapur-Jhapa Gold Cup football tournament.

In the quarter-final match held at local Mechi Stadium here on Thursday, the TAC defeated visiting team Druke Lyhaul FC Bhutan by 2-0 goals. TAC's Jitendra Karki and Sushant Chaudhary scored one goal each. Karki also won the Player of the Match award including a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

The departmental team of the Nepal Army will now face Sankata Club on Saturday for a place in the final.

Another departmental team, APF Club will face Cowwarn Bazar Pragati Sangh, Dhaka Bangladesh in the last quarter-final, according to organizing committee chair, Deepesh Dhakal.

A total of 10 teams including three foreign teams are competing in the tournament. The winner will walk home with a cash prize of Rs.1.3 million while the runner-up will get a cash prize of Rs.700,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal