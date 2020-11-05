General

Ramkumar Pandey and Rajaram Poudel are to be presented the Bhairab Award and Bhairab Genius Award, respectively, for the year 2076/77 BS. The awards were instituted in memory of the prominent figure of Nepali humour literature, Bhairab Aryal.

Pandey is a renowned satirist while Poudel is an established name in the field of comedy art. The Bhairab award carries a purse of Rs 100,000 and Bhairab Genius Award Rs 50,000.

A nomination committee coordinated by literary figure Bijaya Chalise with member duo (critic Prof Dr Khagendra Luitel) and satirist Laxman Gamrage) decided to award Pandey and Poudel.

Secretary of Bhairab Puraskar Guthi Basanta Rijal shared that the award handover programme will be organized in the appropriate time keeping in the context of the coronavirus infection. The awards that have been given away in every two years since 1989 will be distributed every year from 2021 onward. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal