General

This year's Bhairav Aryal Memorial Prize was conferred on Harikala Upreti, a humourist poet from Bhaktapur district. The prize established by Aryal's family and managed by Sahitya Sangam Makawanpur and Sisnupati Makawanpur chapter was given away to Upreti amid a programme in Hetauda on Thursday.

The prize carries a purse of Rs 21,111.

Poet and essayist Upreti has published three literary texts on her name.

On the occasion, an anthology of humorous poems of Min Prasad Lamichhane was also released.

During the programme, humourist Laxman Gamnage, Raj Kumar Lamichhane, Anita Neupane and other literary personalities shared their views while commenting on the poems of Min Prasad.

Similarly, commentator Ghanshyam Ghimire expressed his views on the personality and writings of veteran humourist late Bhairav Aryal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal