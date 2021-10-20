General

Bhaktaraj Acharya, dubbed as Bhajan Siromani (maestro in devotional songs) in the country has been feted with Padmashree Sadhana Samman-2077 BS award.

Acharya received the honour along with a cash prize Rs 300,000 and letter of citation amid a programme here on Wednesday. Bimaladevi Pokharel on the behalf of Khemlal-Harikala Samaj Pratisthan bestowed Acharya with the honour.

Acharya's son Satyaraj Acharya shared that his father, who lost his tongue to cancer in 1993 BS, expressed his happiness to receive the honour carrying such a huge purse. Satyaraj, who is also a singer, said that cash prize would come to real aid to the literary figures and artistes than the shawls and appreciation letters.

Likewise, writer Keshav Dahal has been awarded with Padmashree Sahitya Puraskar-2077 BS for Mokshyabhumi novel. The award carries a purse of Rs 300,000.

Mokshyabhumi, as Dahal puts, narrates the stories of those yearning for emancipation in human history. He pledged to foray into other genre than politics in future.

On the occasion, the Pratisthan's chairperson and Non-Resident Nepali Association's former President Jeeba Lamichhane shared that the Pratisthan had been giving awards since 2063 BS. The Pratisthan plans to honour people contributing to social sectors too.

Source: National News Agency Nepal