The Seventh Bhaktapur Industrial, Cultural, Tourism and Trade Festival has kicked off from today. The event is organised on the occasion of the Nepali New Year 2080 BS and the Bisket Jatra.

Bisket Jatra is Bhaktapur's indigenous cultural festival celebrated for eight nights and nine days in this ancient city. The festival is celebrated from the New Year's day. This year, the Nepali New Year's Day falls on April 14.

The Bhaktapur Industrial, Cultural, Tourism and Trade Festival is organized at local Sallaghari on the field belonging to the Nepal Trust. The Organisation for Industrial Peace, Nepal and Madhyapur Boys Band have organized the event with the support of Bhaktapur District Sports Development Committee.

Two hundred stalls featuring and selling foodstuffs, clothes, agricultural and handicraft goods, metal and earthen utensils, mobile and motor cars have been set up. The traders have of 20 to 50 percent discount.

The organizers estimate that around 500 thousand people will visit the Festival venue and the business transaction is expected to cross Rs 100 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal